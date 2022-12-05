HPD: Suspect wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder for shooting on Lafayette Street

On December 2nd, 2022 at approximately 2300hrs the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at 1104 Lafayette Street.

Upon arrival officers located a 27 year old male victim suffering from multiple gunshots to his extremities. The victim was transported to a local medical facility via ambulance where he received treatment and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation revealed that the suspect Furnell Nixon, 33 years old, arrived at the home of the victim where there was a disagreement that took place. The suspect at some point brandished a firearm and started shooting in the direction of the victim. As a result, the victim was shot multiple times and the suspect fled the area.

As a result of the investigation, a warrant has been obtained for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details may be released at a later date and time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.