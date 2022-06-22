HPD: Suspect wanted for purse snatching

On June 21st, 2022 at approximately 6:30 am the Houma Police Department responded to a Purse Snatching at a local business on Hwy 311 near St. Charles Street. Upon arrival officers learned that the suspect grabbed the purse from the female victim and fled the area on a bicycle. Officers were able to obtain footage of the suspect and we are now asking for the assistance of the public, with identifying the subject depicted in the attached photographs.

Further details will be released at a later date and time as the investigation develops.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.