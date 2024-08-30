HPD Update: All five suspects in Thirsty’s Bar shooting have been apprehended

Lottery registration for Louisiana Fortify Homes Program Grants will open this SeptemberAugust 30, 2024
**UPDATE: Apprehension of Suspects in Thirsty’s Bar Shooting**
The Houma Police Department is pleased to announce significant progress in the investigation into the shooting at Thirsty’s Bar on June 30, 2024. Thanks to diligent efforts and collaboration, all of the five suspects have been taken into custody:
1. Dontrell Allen: Arrested in Lafourche Parish.
2. Devon Randel: Apprehended in Port Arthur, Texas.
3. Adrian Williams: Arrested in Morgan City.
4. Akeem Ross: Taken into custody in Lafayette.
5. Sebastian Beck Update**: The fifth suspect, Sebastian Beck, who had remained at large, is now also in custody. Officers received information that led to his apprehension in Baytown, Texas. Importantly, the arrest occurred without incident.
Gratitude to All Agencies Involved:
The Houma Police Department extends heartfelt thanks to all the law enforcement agencies and community members who contributed to this successful outcome. Your dedication to public safety is commendable, and together, we continue to make our community safer. Stay vigilant, stay safe!