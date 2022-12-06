HPD Update: Suspect wanted for shooting outside Club Thirsty in Houma

On December 6th 2022 at approximately 11:00am Jarvis Robinson turned himself into the Houma Police Department without incident.

On December 3rd, 2022 the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at Club Thirsty located at 1301 Barataria Avenue.

Upon arrival officers located a 28 year old victim suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was transported to a local medical facility where he received treatment for his injuries and is currently in critical condition.

Based on the investigation, investigators have found that the victim exited the bar and was walking to his vehicle as he was shot for an unknown reason. The suspect then fled the area and has not yet been located.

The suspect has been identified as Jarvis Robinson 36 years old and a warrant for his arrest has been issued for the charge of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

This is still an ongoing investigation and further details may be released at a later date and time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.