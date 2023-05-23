HPD warns of phone scam

On May 23 2023, Houma Police Department was made aware of a possible phone scam taking place.

We have learned that someone has been contacting citizens and posing as a law enforcement officer demanding money for fines. The Houma Police Department does not collect fines and these individuals do not represent our agency. If you suspect that the call is legitimate, please contact our agency to verify the information but at no time should anyone transfer money into an unknown account.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.