Identity Theft, Bank Fraud Investigation Leads to Multiple Charges of Wanted Fugitive

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a St. Martinville woman has been arrested in connection with Identity Theft and Bank Fraud investigation of two local businesses.

Sheriff Soignet stated that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints from two local furniture businesses, who were victims of transactions later returned as fraudulent purchases, after the items were sold. Terrebonne Parish Detectives began their investigation into the fraudulent purchases and identified Christina Alcorn, 33 of St. Martinville, linked to the transactions.

On May 13, 2022, Terrebonne Detectives located Alcorn during an encounter at a local business and took her into custody. Terrebonne Detectives later completed a search of the vehicle connected to Alcorn and discovered over 58 grams of illegal narcotics, which included Marijuana, Heroin, and MDMA. Terrebonne Detectives also located additional evidence within the vehicle that linked Alcorn to the crimes, and learned of an address in St. Martinville, La, where Alcorn lived, which was not previously known to investigators.

Terrebonne Parish Detectives, with the assistance of the St. Martinville Police Department, completed a search of the residence linked to Alcorn, and discovered additional evidence linking her to the crimes in Terrebonne Parish. During the search, Terrebonne Parish Detectives located numerous credit card related items, a card embossing machine, and over 5 pounds of Marijuana. Terrebonne Parish Detectives also located evidence linking Alcorn to the use of fraudulent identifications containing her photographs, which may be linked to additional crimes in the parish of Terrebonne. Terrebonne Parish Detectives also learned that Alcorn, originally from California, is also a wanted fugitive from the State of Arkansas for a similar type investigation.

Terrebonne Parish Detectives arrested Christina Alcorn for charges of Felony Theft, Identity Theft, Bank Fraud, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana and MDMA, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin. Alcorn is currently jailed at the Terrebonne Criminal Justice Complex where she is being held on $380,000 bond. Alcorn is also being held in connection with outstanding warrants for multiple agencies.

Terrebonne Parish Detectives later recovered and returned the stolen merchandise back to the businesses.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the Terrebonne Parish Detective Division for their work in this case. “These types of cases can be very detailed and time consuming, and our detectives do an excellent job investigating these crimes. Our detectives are the best around, and I want offenders to know that Terrebonne Parish will not tolerate our local businesses being victimized.” Sheriff Soignet would also like to thank the St. Martinville Police Department for their help in taking making our communities a safer place.