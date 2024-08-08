Impaired Wrong Way Driver Strikes State Police Unit Head-On

On August 7, 2024, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle injury crash on LA Hwy 24 North (West Park Ave.) near the Patrick Bridge. One of the vehicles involved was a Louisiana State Police unit, and a Trooper sustained minor injuries as a result.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Trooper was traveling north on LA Hwy 24 North in a fully marked Louisiana State Police unit. At the same time, 63-year-old Deak Matteson Jr. of Guin, AL was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 south in the northbound lanes of LA Hwy 24 North. The Trooper observed this violation, activated their emergency lights and sirens, and attempted to stop the wrong way driver. Matteson failed to stop, and the F-150 struck the State Police unit head-on.

Troopers determined Matteson to be impaired and placed him under arrest. He provided a voluntary breath sample, which revealed a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail on LRS 14:98.1 – DWI 1st offense, LRS 14:39.1 – Vehicular negligent injuring, LRS 32:78 – One-way roadways, and LRS 32:52 –Driver must be licensed.

The Trooper involved, who was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and was later released from a nearby hospital after evaluation. Matteson was also properly restrained and uninjured in the crash.

Far too many times, Troopers have seen the devastating effects of a motorist choosing to drive impaired. Even small amounts of alcohol can impair your judgment, coordination, and reaction times, putting everyone on the road at risk. Choosing to drive impaired endangers not only your life but also the lives of others. Make the right choice to drive sober.