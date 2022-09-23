Inmates Charged for Involvement in Recent Jail Escape

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced additional charges for three inmates involved in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was captured on Saturday following his escape. Investigators have also charged inmates Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with assisting Miles in his escape.

On September 16, 2022, Investigators learned Miles had squeezed through a small drainage opening after kicking out a metal cover. Miles then scaled two perimeter fences of the facility to escape custody. Investigators tracked Miles’ location to a hotel in Houma.

On Saturday morning, September 17, LPSO deputies coordinated with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and Houma Police Department. They located Miles in a hotel room, and he was taken into custody. Deputies located a rifle and marijuana inside his room, and they found he had disabled the hotel room smoke detector as well. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on new charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and fire prevention interference (R.S. 14:206).

LPSO investigators have obtained a warrant for Miles for the charge of simple escape with an additional bail amount of $1 million. On Tuesday, Miles was transferred from Terrebonne Parish to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where he is being held on charges of second degree murder and aggravated second degree battery. He also faces charges of attempted second degree murder in Terrebonne Parish, as well as aggravated flight from an officer and obstruction of Justice in Lafourche Parish.

Investigators have now booked Martin and Beltz with assisting escape. Martin was previously being held on charges of domestic abuse battery and felony theft, and his bail is now set at $35,000. Martin is also serving a 90-day sentence for another theft charge. Beltz was previously being held for possession of methamphetamine, and his bail is now set at $25,000.

Sheriff Webre said investigators will examine this incident to help improve security at the Correctional Complex. “This escape exposed a design flaw in our facility which we have already taken steps to secure,” said Sheriff Webre. “I sincerely thank our local, state and federal law enforcement partners who assisted as our investigators tenaciously to locate and apprehend this individual.”

The investigation into Miles’ escape continues, and additional arrests are still possible as investigators are pursuing charges against individuals outside the Correctional Complex.

NOTE: Per Act 494 (effective June 2022), mug shots for Marin and Beltz will not be released.