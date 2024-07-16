Investigation into Lockport Meth Dealer Leads to Four Arrests

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a narcotics investigation into a local meth dealer has led to four arrests. Mitchell Folse, 45, Walter Nelson III, 42, and Chad Brunet, 43, all of Lockport have all been arrested along with Darby Smith Jr., 21, of Larose.

Through an investigation into Folse, narcotics agents obtained arrest warrants and a search warrant for his residence on Mar Drive. On July 11, 2024, agents located Folse, and he was taken into custody. Agents then proceeded to the Mar Drive residence to conduct a search with assistance from LPSO patrol deputies and detectives, as well as Lockport Police. When they arrived, they encountered several individuals at the residence, including Nelson, Smith and Brunet. Nelson and Smith attempted to evade arrest by escaping the residence through a window, but they were quickly apprehended. During the search, agents located suspected methamphetamine. All four were arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

Folse was booked on warrants for three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a structure for narcotics use. Bail is set at $125,000.

Smith was arrested on several active warrants for charges including four counts of violation of protective orders, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, theft, simple burglary, and contempt of court. He was also charged with resisting an officer and violation of probation. Bail is set at $55,500, and he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.

Nelson was booked on two warrants for contempt of court. He was also charged with resisting arrest, and his bail is set at $50,100. Brunet was booked on a warrant for contempt of court, and bail is set at $25,000.

Agents say the investigation is continuing, and additional arrests and charges are possible.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics Section commander, Lieutenant Adam Dufrene, at (985) 532-4365 or adam-dufrene@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.