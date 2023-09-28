Investigators Discover Murder Plot During Runaway Juvenile Investigation

For weeks, the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has been investigating the report of a runaway juvenile. Through this investigation, Detectives discovered an unrelated murder plot, which sparked a second investigation. On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division made progress in what has been a lengthy ongoing investigation. Both Donald Mathews and Brock McLaughlin who were found to be connected to the murder plot were arrested. Mr. Mathews was apprehended by the Thibodaux Police Department S.W.A.T. Team inside the City Limits of Thibodaux and Mr. McLaughlin was apprehended in Terrebonne Parish by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Both subjects are currently being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Chief Zeringue would like to thank Sheriff Timothy “Tim” Soignet and his agency for the assistance thus far in the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation and investigators are not ruling out future arrests and/or additional charges. Suspected motive is still being withheld at this time, in attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation. As more information and details become available, we will update the public accordingly.