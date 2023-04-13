Investigators Searching for Raceland Man Missing Since Mid-March

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Raceland man who has been missing for nearly one month. Wilbert Molaison, 44, of Morristown Bypass Road was last seen in the area near his home on March 17, 2023.

Molaison was reported missing late last week by a family member living outside of Lafourche Parish. The relative stated that no family members had heard from him. The relative admitted that Molaison was a known drug user but stated he has not gone this long without speaking to family. Detectives spent the next several days tracking down leads and searched for Molaison in several locations he was known to frequent or possibly be staying.

This investigation is ongoing, and foul play has not been ruled out.

Wilbert Molaison is described as 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or his disappearance is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808. Information can also be sent anonymously to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips mobile app.