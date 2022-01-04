Investigators Seek to Identify Suspected Vehicle Burglars

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals wanted for questioning in reference to vehicle burglaries in the Thibodaux area.

On December 31, 2021, deputies responded to Camellia Drive in Thibodaux where several vehicles had been burglarized overnight. Deputies responded to an additional burglary on St. Bernard Street on the following day. Surveillance cameras captured images of the individuals burglarizing vehicles.

The Thibodaux Police Department is also investigating car burglaries involving the same individuals.

Investigators are asking the public for assistance in identifying these suspects. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.