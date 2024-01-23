Joint Investigation Leads to Arrest of Human Trafficker and Recovery of Trafficking Victims

On January 19, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) contacted the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit – Houma Field Office (LSP SVU), asking for assistance regarding a human trafficking investigation. The investigation ultimately led to the arrest of 29-year-old Henrys Suarez of Houma.

LSP SVU investigators learned a human trafficking victim contacted the Houma Police Department and TPSO to report Suarez was forcing them to have sex with unknown men for money in Jefferson Parish. LSP SVU investigators were able to coordinate with Suarez and arranged a meeting with a separate victim in Jefferson Parish, where a price was agreed upon for sex.

Before arriving at the meeting location, personnel with Homeland Security Investigations – Houma Field Office and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, who were also assisting in the investigation, observed Suarez’s vehicle in the area. A traffic stop was conducted where Suarez attempted to get away but was taken into custody shortly thereafter. A second trafficking victim who was with Suarez was able to be safely recovered.

LSP SVU investigators booked Suarez into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for one count of human trafficking and one count of pandering.

Human trafficking is a crime that targets and exploits individuals in vulnerable situations. Through collaboration and sharing of resources, knowledge, and information across different regions, these joint efforts improve the efficiency and effectiveness of investigations. If you witness or are aware of human trafficking activities, please do not hesitate to call the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or *LSP (*577).