Juvenile shot while standing outside Thibodaux restaurant

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating an incident in which a juvenile male sustained a gunshot wound while outside a local restaurant establishment in the 600 block of N. Canal Boulevard shortly before 12:30 pm. today.

On, September 20, 2023, shortly before 1:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a local hospital after receiving a call of a juvenile male that was struck by a bullet.

When Police arrived, they learned that the juvenile had been transported by a guardian to the local hospital after realizing he sustained an unknown leg injury at a local restaurant. Hospital staff confirmed that the injury was in fact a gunshot wound to the hip, at which time police were notified. The juvenile’s injury is non-life threating, but the subject was subsequently transported to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

At the present time the investigation is continuing. Detectives have no reason to believe that the juvenile victim was a target or this incident was a targeted act. Detectives also have no reason to believe that any patrons or the establishment itself was an intended target. Detectives are exploring the possibility that this may have been an accidental discharge of a firearm. If this is in fact the case, we ask that person/persons responsible to please come forward. Detectives will continue reviewing video footage and further details will be released as the investigation develops.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.