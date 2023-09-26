Kayne Boykins vehicle pursuit

On September 26, 2023 at approximately 12:50am officers were patrolling the area of Gum Street when a vehicle was observe in the Gum Street Park after curfew.

As a member of the uniform patrol division activated the emergency lights and the occupant of the vehicle sped off. As the suspect fled from the officer, he disobeyed the posted speed limit, several stop signs and eventually pulled over near Stoval and Park. The driver then exited the vehicle armed with a rifle at which time the suspect attempted to flee but dropped the weapon as he stumbled. After a brief foot pursuit, he was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was then identified as Kayne Boykins 19 years old and he was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex without further incident. Boykins was arrested for the charges of Curfew in the Parks, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS, Resisting arrest by flight and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.