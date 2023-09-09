Lafayette Man Charged with Burglary of Golden Meadow Business

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Lafayette man has been charged with burglary at a Golden Meadow business. Joshua Deruise, 31, faces multiple burglary charges as the investigation is ongoing.

On September 8, 2023, investigators with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office began working together regarding suspect vehicles in connection to burglaries at a business in Golden Meadow that occurred earlier in the week. Through investigation, Joshua Deruise was developed as a suspect, and he had an active warrant for burglary in Lafayette Parish.

Deputies in Lafayette Parish conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plate matching the description of Deruise’s vehicle. They identified him as the driver and located the license plate inside the vehicle. After obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, detectives from both agencies conducted the search and collected multiple articles of evidence related to the burglary at the Lafourche Parish business, including items stolen in the burglary.

Deruise was arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on an active warrant for simple burglary. He is also being held on charges for Lafourche Parish after detectives obtained a warrant for two counts of simple burglary. His total bail on all charges is $502,500.

The case remains under investigation. Additional charges and arrests are possible.