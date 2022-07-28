Lafourche: Investigation into Drugs and Stolen ATVs leads to Four Arrests

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an investigation into drugs and stolen ATVs this week led to four arrests. Jordan Tardo, 30, Cedric Tillman, 37, Kyle Massey, 22, all of Thibodaux, were arrested along with Richard Woods Jr., 33, of Raceland.

On July 26, 2022, patrol deputies responded to a robbery at a mini-storage on LA 3185 in Thibodaux where a man had reportedly punched another man and had taken his wallet and phone. Cedric Tillman was developed as a suspect in this incident.

Meanwhile, detectives also began investigating a report of two ATVs having been stolen from a residence on Constant Drive in Thibodaux. Through investigation, detectives found the stolen ATVs were seen at Jordan Tardo’s residence on Ledet Drive in Thibodaux. Tardo had an active warrant for distribution of heroin in an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Narcotics agents, detectives, and patrol deputies located Tardo at his residence and took him into custody. Coincidentally, Tillman was at Tardo’s residence, and so, he was also arrested for the robbery that had occurred earlier that day. Agents obtained a search warrant for the residence and found methamphetamine packaged for individual sale. The stolen ATVs were not at the residence, but detectives learned Tardo had sold the ATVs to Richard Woods for $300, and the ATV’s were taken to the residence of Kyle Massey on St. Charles Bypass Road in Thibodaux. Detectives went to the residence, recovered the ATVs, and arrested Massey and Woods for possession of stolen property.

All four were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and charged as follows:

Tillman was charged with Simple Robbery. Bail is set at $75,000.

Tardo was booked on a warrant for distribution of heroin. He was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal possession of stolen things. Bail is set at $270,000. He is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.

Massey was charged with illegal possession of stolen things. He also had a bond surrender for a previous charge of firearm possession by a convicted felon. Bail is set at $35,000.

Woods was charged with illegal possession of stolen things. Bail is set at $10,000.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.