Lafourche man faces second DWI charge for reckless driving at excessive speeds exceeding 100 MPH

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Cut Off man who was reportedly driving over 100 miles per hour while impaired. Matthew Carrell, 42, was arrested early Sunday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m. on August 13, 2023, deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck that they found traveling southbound at 104 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone along LA Highway 308 in Mathews. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Carrell, refused to stop and accelerated in an attempt to speed away from deputies. Carrell disregarded a red light and passed several vehicles In no passing zones. Carrell eventually stopped the vehicle in the 10000 block of LA Highway 308, and he was taken into custody.

Deputies identified the driver as Carrell who was showing obvious signs of impairment and had an open container of an alcoholic beverage inside the truck. During the investigation, Carrell clinched his fist and slammed it into a desk. He then approached a deputy in an aggressive manner, but deputies were able to detain Carrell without further incident. Carrell refused to submit to a field sobriety test or a breathalyzer test. Deputies later obtained a search warrant to collect Carrell’s blood for testing which was granted. They also found him to have a suspended license due to a prior DWI arrest.

Carrell was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, DWI (2nd offense), possessing an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension, speeding, and simple assault. He was released on Sunday evening after posting bail in the amount of $38,000.