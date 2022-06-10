Lafourche Narcotics Agents Make Arrest Following Pursuit on Wednesday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents arrested a man they found with drugs after he led them on a pursuit from the Lockport area to Larose. Jarrid Hester, 42, was arrested on Wednesday. Agents had been investigating Hester and his involvement with the sale of narcotics out of a residential camper located on East 23rd Street in Larose.

On June 8, 2022, agents located Hester traveling south in his truck on LA 308 just south of Lockport and attempted to conduct a stop for a traffic violation. Hester refused to stop. As he continued driving, he threw objects out of the passenger side window. As Hester reached the Larose area, he turned onto the T-Bois Lift Bridge in Larose and then turned south onto LA 1 where additional deputies followed him and attempted to conduct the traffic stop. Hester continued south on LA 1, turning right on LA 657 where he eventually stopped his truck. He was taken into custody without further incident. A K-9 unit at the scene alerted to the possible presence of narcotics inside Hester’s vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, agents located a small amount of crack cocaine.

Agents then obtained a search warrant for Hester’s residence. Inside the residence, they found suspected cocaine and items commonly associated with the production and distribution of crack cocaine, including a white substance in a blender. Agents conducted a presumptive field test on the substance which showed a positive result for the presence of cocaine.

Hester was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Crack Cocaine, Production/Manufacture of Cocaine or Cocaine Base, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Flight from an Officer, Obstruction of Justice, Reckless Operation, and improper lane usage. Bail is set at $165,000.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.