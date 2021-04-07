Lafourche Sheriff seeking public’s help in solving theft at Lockport store

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking the public for help in solving a case involving theft at a Lockport consignment store last week.

On March 29, 2021, deputies responded to a reported theft at a consignment store in Lockport. The store manager arrived at the store to find the donation bin to be empty. Upon reviewing surveillance video, a white Chevrolet truck was seen leaving with several donated items. An unknown white male subject was also seen loading the truck. Two other individuals were inside the truck at the time of the theft. It is estimated that items valued at approximately $1,000 were stolen. The unknown subjects arrived at 3:21 a.m. and the site left at 4:13 a.m. on March 29, 2021.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers via the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.