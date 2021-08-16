Lafourche Sheriff seeks public’s help in shooting investigation

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on LA Highway 182 early Saturday morning. There were no injuries in the shooting.

At 3:30 a.m. on August 14, 2021, deputies responded to a 911 call of someone shooting at vehicles traveling eastbound on LA Highway 182. One vehicle, being driven by a Lockport woman, was struck on the driver’s side resulting in a shattered window, a flat tire, and damage from the rounds. A second vehicle, being driven by a New Orleans man, was struck in a tire resulting in a flat. Detectives believe the shots came from a person in a vehicle parked in the median on LA 182.

Detectives are asking the public for help on this investigation. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at www.crimestoppersbr.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.