Lake Charles man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Lake Charles man has been arrested in connection with a sexual abuse investigation being conducted by Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office. Jerrid Lee Mills, 32, of Lake Charles was arrested on May 24, 2022, in Lake Charles, La., on warrants obtained by detectives, and was brought to Terrebonne Parish to face charges.

In May of 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) began investigating allegations of sexual abuse from an 18-year-old former Terrebonne resident, who reported being abused by Mills as early as 2010, while residing in Terrebonne Parish. The victim reported living at several addresses throughout Terrebonne Parish, where the sexual abuse occurred at each address. Through the investigation, Detectives learned that Mills was the live-in boyfriend of the victim’s mother during span of time in question. The victim revealed very sensitive details of the abuse to detectives, where it was learned Mills had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim in Terrebonne Parish. Detectives learned through the investigation that the mother of the victim was unaware of the abuse that occurred while with Mills.

Jerrid Lee Mills was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on multiple counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Molestation of a Juvenile under 13-, and First-Degree Rape. Mills remains jailed on a $1,000,000 bond.

Sheriff Soignet is extremely proud of the investigative efforts of the Special Victim’s Unit in solving and arresting a very dangerous offender. “I am very passionate about protecting the children of our community, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Due to the nature of the crimes, no further details will be released at this time.