Larose man accused of molesting child under 13 years old

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Larose man for molestation of a juvenile. Jeremy Moore, 30, was arrested following an investigation.

In March 2021, juvenile detectives opened an investigation into Moore. Detectives learned he reportedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 several years prior. That behavior included forcing the child to touch him in a sexual manner. Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Moore was arrested in Beauregard Parish on the active warrant on March 28, 2021. He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Wednesday, March 31. He was booked on the warrant for one count of Molestation of a Juvenile Under 13 Years of Age. Bail is set at $100,000.