Larose Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Larose man for child molestation. Norris Allemand Jr., 68, has been arrested for the offense involving a juvenile under the age of 13.

On July 17, 2023, juvenile detectives began an investigation after being notified that Allemand had allegedly been sexually abusing a female girl under the age of 13 for some time. Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Allemand’s arrest.

On Tuesday, July 18, investigators contacted Allemand and placed him under arrest. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux for molestation of a juvenile. Bail is set at $500,000.

Due to the nature of the allegations, no further details will be released at this time.