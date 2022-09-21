Larose Man Arrested for Having Sex with Underage Relative

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Larose man who had sexual contact with a close juvenile family member. Christian Carskadon faces charges of aggravated crime against nature and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Through investigation, juvenile detectives learned Carksadon allegedly had sexual contact with a close relative who was also under the age of 18. On September 20, 2022, detectives met with him for questioning.

Following the interview, Carskadon was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with aggravated crime against nature and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bail is set at $50,000.

Due to the nature of the allegations, no further information will be released on this arrest.