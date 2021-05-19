Larose man arrested on drug possession and distribution charges

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Larose man faces drug possession and distribution charges following a narcotics investigation. Ronnie Delaune, 47, of Larose was arrested on Tuesday.

Narcotics agents had been investigating Ronnie Delaune in regards to suspected narcotics use and distribution at his Palm Street residence in Larose. As part of the investigation, they obtained an arrest warrant for Principal to Distribution of Methamphetamine as well as a search warrant for the residence.

On May 18, 2021, agents arrived at the residence and immediately made contact with Delaune. He was found to have methamphetamine and marijuana in his possession. Drug Paraphernalia was also located in his residence.

Delaune was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked on the aforementioned warrant. He was additionally charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Marijuana, as well as Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $110,500.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.