Larose man arrested on multiple drug charges

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Larose man after narcotics agents found him with a variety of drugs and cash. Morris Charpentier Jr. faces several charges in the incident.

Agents had been investigating Charpentier and located him in a vehicle parked in Larose on June 16, 2021. Through further investigation, agents obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, as well as two residences in Larose and Des Allemands. During the searches, agents located an assortment of suspected narcotics including 504.8 grams of synthetic marijuana, 18.1 grams of marijuana, 7.3 grams of cocaine, 5.9 grams of methamphetamine, 20 doses of Roxicodone, and 7 doses of Xanax, as well as drug paraphernalia and over $3,000 cash.

Charpentier was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Synthetic Marijuana, Marijuana, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Roxicodone, and Xanax, as well as Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $65,300.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org.