Larose Man Cited for Crabbing Violation in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a subject for an alleged commercial fishing violation on Jan. 30 in Lafourche Parish.

Agents cited Francis Fonseca Jr., 36, of Larose, for taking commercial fish without a commercial crab trap gear license.

Agents were on patrol in Lake Salvador in an area where they have received several complaints of commercial fishermen taking crabs without the appropriate crab trap gear license.

Agents observed Fonseca Jr. on a vessel actively fishing for crabs in the lake. Agents made contact with Fonseca Jr. and learned he did not possess the required crab trap gear license to take crabs.

Agents seized six crates of blue crabs and returned them to the water alive.

If commercial crabbers are not grandfathered in, they must complete a crab industry professionalism program before they are allowed to purchase a crab trap gear license.

Crabbing without a commercial crab trap gear license brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Agents participating in the case were Senior Agent Troy Autin and Senior Agent Cody Salpietra.