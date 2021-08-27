LPSO: Larose man found with meth, gun during traffic stop

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Larose man found with methamphetamine and a firearm during a traffic stop. Scotty Wade, 35, faces several felony charges in relation to the incident.

Narcotics agents had been investigating Scotty Gisclair and his involvement in the sale of illegal narcotics at his residence on East Avenue A in Larose. Gisclair also had three warrants for Contempt of Court. At around 10:45 p.m. on August 24, 2021, agents located Gisclair traveling in the Raceland area and conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, a K-9 unit alerted to the possible presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. Agents then conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered a handgun and approximately four ounces of methamphetamine located in close proximity to children passengers inside the vehicle.

Based on their investigations, deputies then obtained a search warrant for Gisclair’s residence. There, agents found additional drug paraphernalia commonly associated with the sale of illegal narcotics.

Gisclair was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Persons Under 17, Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and improper lane usage. He was also booked on three outstanding warrants for Contempt of Court. Bail is set at $189,400.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.