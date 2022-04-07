Larose Men Cited for Immature Female Crab Harvest

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement agents cited two Larose residents for alleged commercial crab violations on April 4 in Jefferson Parish.

Agents cited Manh Nguyen, 34, and Hoang Nguyen, 35, for taking immature female blue crabs. Manh Nguyen was also cited for failure to mark softshell crab container.

LDWF agents were on vessel patrol in Little Lake when they observed the men actively fishing crab traps within Turtle Bay. Agents made contact with the men and identified several immature female crabs within their assortment of product inside a field crate.

Agents conducted catch sample measurements on the 19 crates of blue crab onboard the harvest vessel. They found the crates ranging between 6 percent to 22 percent in 17 of the crates.

Agents seized approximately 935 pounds of blue crab and returned them to the water. Commercial fishermen are allowed an incidental take of immature female crabs not to exceed 5 percent of the total number of crabs in possession.

Enforcement agents also determined the captain did not possess a properly marked premolt crab container during commercial activity. A marked “buster” or “peeler” container is required to legally possess crabs under five inches in width that are held for softshell crab harvest.

Taking immature female blue crab brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Failure to mark softshell crab container brings a $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail.

Agents participating in this case are Sgt. Kyle Wagner and Senior Agent Gary Levron. The case will be forwarded to the Jefferson 2nd Parish Courthouse in Gretna for prosecution.