Larose Meth Dealer Arrested by Narcotics Agents for a Third Time in Three Months

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents arrested a Larose man for the third time since November 2021. Reggie Estay, 46 of Larose, was most recently arrested on Monday and faces charges involving methamphetamine in each case.

Through investigation, narcotics agents learned Estay was continuing to sell methamphetamine after his two arrests in November. Agents were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Estay for Distribution of Methamphetamine. They also obtained a search warrant for his West 11th Street residence. On February 14, 2022, agents located Estay traveling in the Larose area, and he was taken into custody on the active warrant following a traffic stop. Another team of agents conducted a search at his residence and discovered methamphetamine and items commonly associated with the sale of narcotics.

Estay was previously arrested twice in November 2021 for Distribution of Methamphetamine and two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

On Tuesday, Estay was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the aforementioned warrant and an additional charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Bail is set at $120,000 on those charges. Additionally, his bond on the previous charges has been revoked, and he is now being held on no bond on those charges.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.