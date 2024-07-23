Larose Sex Offender Charged with Terrorizing

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Larose man for terrorizing. Carl Anderson Jr., 55, a registered sex offender, was arrested Monday following an incident over the weekend.

Just before 9:30 on July 20, 2024, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at an apartment complex in Mathews. Deputies made contact with a woman in her 30s who reported that a man wearing a ski mask had been knocking at her apartment door where she and her four kids were present. A camera by the door captured video of the man before he covered it with his hand. The woman shouted at the man, and he ran from the door. Deputies searched the area but could not locate a suspect.

Investigators developed Anderson as a suspect. Patrol deputies located Anderson traveling along East Main Street in Larose and conducted a traffic stop. He was taken into custody due to an active warrant for contempt of court. He was transported to the Criminal Operations Center in Lockport for questioning in the ongoing investigation. During questioning, Anderson admitted to being the person in the photograph but refused to answer questions about why he was wearing a mask or any accomplices.

Anderson was transported to Thibodaux and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He was charged with five counts of terrorizing, wearing a mask in a public place (parish ordinance), and driving under suspension. He was also booked on the contempt of court warrant. Bail is set at $57,000.

This investigation is ongoing.