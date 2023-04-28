LDWF Agent Cites Two Men for Oyster Violations in Terrebonne Parish

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent cited two Houma men for alleged oyster fishing violations on April 26 in Terrebonne Parish.

The agent cited Emiliano Carvajal, 58, and Kelvin Reyes, 32, for unlawfully taking oysters from state water bottoms.

The agent was on patrol near Bay Junop when he observed the subjects in a vessel actively dredging for oysters from an unleased state owned water bottom. The agent made contact with the subjects and found them in possession of 14 sacks of oysters.

The agent seized 14 sacks of oysters and returned them to the water and an oyster dredge.

Unlawfully taking oysters from the state water bottoms brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

The agent participating in the case is Sgt. Gerald Sander.