LDWF agents arrest Cutoff man for boating violations following boating incident

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Cutoff man for alleged boating violations on Aug. 11 in Lafourche Parish. Agents arrested Carl Cressionie, 58, for operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), vehicular negligent injuring and careless operation of a vessel. Agents booked him into the Lafourche Parish Jail.

The arrest stems from a boating incident that took place on June 25 in the Intracoastal Waterway in Lafourche Parish. Cressionie was the operator of a vessel with a 10-year-old passenger who was wearing a personal flotation device. Cressionie lost control of the vessel and it capsized putting both Cressionie and the passenger in the water. Cressionie and the passenger were pulled out of the water by family members in boats that were following. The passenger was brought to a nearby boat launch and air lifted to a nearby hospital for his ailments. The passenger was discharged from the hospital shortly thereafter and is expected to make a full recovery.

Agents detected that Cressionie was impaired at the time of the incident and had a sample of blood drawn. Agents received the results of the blood in August and found that Cressionie was over the legal limit for intoxication. DWI brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Vehicular negligent injuring carries up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail. Careless operation of a vessel is set by the local parish.