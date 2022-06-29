LDWF agents arrest two boaters for DWI on South Louisiana waterways

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two men for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) in St. Mary and St. Martin parishes on June 25.

Agents arrested Jonathon Landry, 37, of Morgan City, and Jules Joiner, 25, of Pierre Part, for DUI. Agents also cited Joiner for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and for no running lights.

Agents were on patrol in the Atchafalaya River in St. Martin Parish when they observed Landry operating a vessel. During a boating safety check, agents observed signs of impairment from Landry. Agents arrested Landry for DWI and booked him into the Berwick Police Department.

Later that same day, agents observed Joiner operating a vessel in the Intracoastal Waterway in St. Martin Parish after legal sunset. Agents also noticed signs of impairment from Joiner during a boating safety check. He was also found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Agents arrested Joiner and booked him into the Morgan City Police Department.

The penalties for DWI are the same as driving a vehicle. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case.

DWI brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Possession of marijuana carries up to a $100 fine. Possession of drug paraphernalia brings up to a $300 fine and 15 days in jail. No running lights carries up to a $50 fine.

Agents participating in the case are Sgt. Scott Dupre and Senior Agent Jeremy Foret.