LDWF Agents Cite Five Men for Over Limit of Red Snapper

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Cameron Parish on Sept. 2.

Agents cited Mark Lafuria, 45, Jacoby Martin, 42, Christopher Denton, 38, Bill Chaumont, 29, and Christopher Craven, 54, all of Lake Charles, for taking over the limit of red snapper.

Agents were on patrol in the Gulf of Mexico when they came into contact with the five men approximately 92 miles south of Cameron fishing at a platform in the West Cameron Block. Agents boarded the vessel to conduct a fisheries compliance check and found them in possession of 21 red snapper. The daily limit of red snapper is three per person.

Agents seized 21 red snapper and donated them to a local charity.

Taking over the limit of red snapper carries up to a $350 fine. The men may also face civil restitution for the replacement value of the red snapper totaling $172.14.

Agents participating in the case are Sgt. Justin Sonnier, Senior Agent Michael Treadway, Senior Agent Jacob Cramer and Senior Agent Michael Darbonne.