LDWF Agents Cite Four Men for Oyster Fishing Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited four subjects for alleged oyster fishing violations on Sept. 24 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Jason Verdin, 27, Justin Verdin, 21, Scottie Hendon, 32, and Michael Smith, 32, for taking oysters during illegal hours. Agents also cited Jason Verdin for failing to fill out his logbook, failing to cull oysters in proper location, failing to possess a commercial fishing license, and taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license.

Agents received information that an oyster boat was harvesting oysters after sunset. Agents made contact with the captain of the oyster boat, Jason Verdin, and his crewmates around 9:30 p.m. near Montegut.

During the inspection, agents found that Jason Verdin did not properly fill out his logbook and did not possess a commercial fishing license or commercial gear license. Agents also found the subjects in possession of unsacked oysters laying on the deck of the vessel.

Agents seized the equivalent of 12 sacks of oysters and returned them to the water.

Taking oysters during illegal hours brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Failing to cull oysters in a proper location, failing to possess a commercial fishing license and failing to possess a commercial gear license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Failing to fill out the logbook penalty will be set by the local district court.

Agents participating in the case are Corporal Jonathan Boudreaux and Sgt. Stephen Rhodes.