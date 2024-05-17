LDWF Agents Cite Four Subjects for Oyster Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited four subjects for alleged oyster harvesting violations on May 11 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Daniel Naquin, 33, of Chauvin, Daniel Alvarez, 26, of Hopedale, Dustin Boquet, 26, of Chauvin, and Wayne Lafollette, 32, of Chauvin, for taking oysters from an unapproved area.

Agents were on patrol near Madison Bay when they observed a commercial oyster vessel and crew actively harvesting oysters in an area deemed polluted by the Department of Health. Agents made contact with the crew and found them in possession of 20 sacks of oysters.

Agents seized Naquin’s oyster harvester license, an oyster scraper, and the vessel on a department seizure order. Agents also seized and returned 20 sacks of oysters to the water.

Because oysters are often eaten raw, they are subject to some of the strictest human health-related regulations of any food product in the nation. Certain bacteria from the growing waters can accumulate in oyster tissue, and LDH closely monitors water quality for elevated levels of harmful bacteria. If levels exceed standards for human health, LDH may close certain water bodies and restrict oyster harvest. Therefore, it is illegal to harvest oysters from closed or unapproved waters to prevent those oysters from entering the marketplace and possibly causing human illness.

Taking oysters from an unapproved polluted area brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

The men could also face having their oyster harvester licenses revoked by LDWF for up to one year. The violators could also be sentenced to perform 40 hours of community service and only be allowed to harvest oysters from a vessel that is equipped with a vessel monitoring device for up to one year.

Agents participating in the case are Sgt. Norman Deroche and Agent Carl Reed.