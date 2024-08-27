LDWF Agents Cite Galliano Man for Shrimping Violation in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement division cited a Galliano man for an alleged commercial shrimping violation on Aug. 23 in Lafourche Parish.

Agents cited Larris Duet, 43, for trawling inside waters with oversized trawls.

Agents were on patrol in Lake Raccourci working a complaint about a commercial shrimping vessel that was trawling with oversized trawls. Agents located a vessel matching the description and stopped the vessel for a compliance check.

During the stop, agents found Duet using two trawls that were 44 feet in length along the cork line. During questioning, Duet admitted to using the oversized trawls to commercially harvest shrimp inside waters.

Regulations state that two trawls shall not exceed 25 feet along the cork line, 33 feet along the lead line, and have trawl doors no larger than eight feet in length and 43 inches in height.

Trawling inside waters with oversized trawls brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Agents seized the two oversized trawls and 611 pounds of shrimp. Agents sold the shrimp at the dock to the highest bidder.

Agents participating in the case are Senior Agent Austin Anderson and Senior Agent Troy Autin.