LDWF Agents Cite Golden Meadow Man for Bait Dealer Violation

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited a Golden Meadow man for allegedly violating bait dealer regulations on July 14 in Lafourche Parish.

Agents cited Ray Gaspard Jr., 40, for failing to comply with the special bait dealer’s permit.

Agents were actively working a complaint in Leeville when they made contact with Gaspard at his residence. During the inspection, agents found that Gaspard did not have onshore holding tanks with a minimal combined capacity of 300 gallons or tanks with aeration or circulation, which are both required to hold live bait shrimp.

Violations of the special bait dealer’s permit brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. In addition, the permittee shall forfeit the permit and any bond posted for the permit and shall be ineligible for a bait dealer permit for one year from the date of conviction.

Agents participating in the case are Senior Agent Austin Anderson and Senior Agent Troy Autin.