LDWF: Agents Cite Lockport Man for Crabbing Violations in Jefferson Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Lockport man for alleged commercial crabbing violations in Jefferson Parish on May 23.

Agents cited Francis Fonseca Jr., 34, of Lockport, for taking commercial fish without a commercial vessel license, take commercial fish without a commercial gear license, possessing undersized crabs, and taking immature female crabs.

Agents were on patrol in Jefferson Parish when they observed Fonseca Jr. with crates of crabs on his vessel. The subject was unable to provide agents with the appropriate licenses needed to fish crabs. Agents took a 50 crab sample on all six crates of crabs and found him to be in possession of immature female crabs and undersized crabs.

Agents seized six crates of crabs and returned them to the water.

Possessing undersized crabs carries up to a $500 fine and 90 days in jail. Taking immature female crabs brings up to a $350 fine and 60 days in jail. Taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license and vessel license carries up to a $500 fine and 90 days in jail for each offense.

Agents participating in the case are Corporal Jeffrey Farmer and Sergeant Kyle Wagner.