LDWF Agents Cite Raceland Man for Fishing Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Raceland man for alleged fishing violations on Aug. 17 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Harly J. Walker Jr., 44, for possessing undersized sharks, over the limit of sharks, fish under revocation, operating an unregistered vessel and failing to possess basic fishing, saltwater fishing, commercial fishing and vessel licenses.

Agents were on patrol in Bay Cocodrie when they observed a shrimping vessel operated by Walker Jr. actively skimming for shrimp. Agents made contact with Walker Jr. and found that he did not possess the required licenses.

After further inspection, agents found Walker Jr. in possession of three undersized black tip sharks that Walker Jr. claims he caught with a rod and reel.

Agents also learned that Walker Jr. had active warrants out for his arrest in St. Tammany and Lafourche parishes for failing to appear. Agents then arrested Walker Jr. and booked him in to the Lafourche Parish Jail.

Agents seized 300 pounds of shrimp and sold them to the highest bidder. Agents donated the sharks to a local charity. LDWF placed the vessel on a department seizure order.

Failing to possess a vessel license and revocation of fish carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Possessing over the limit of sharks and undersized sharks brings up to a $350 for each offense. Failing to possess a commercial fishing license carries a $250 to $500 fine. Operating an unregistered vessel and not possessing basic fishing and saltwater licenses brings up to a $50 fine for each offense.

Agents participating in this case are Corporal Jonathan Boudreaux and Agent Cody Salpietra.