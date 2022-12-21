LDWF Agents Cite Three Men for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three men for their alleged roles in baiting a pond to hunt migratory game birds on Dec. 17 in Cameron Parish.

Agents federally cited Grady Herrington, 32, of Kaplan, and Bryan Freeman, 40, of Westlake, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Herrington was also cited for aiding and abetting others to take migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents also cited Shawn Stelly, 36, of Kaplan, for placing bait to take migratory game birds.

Agents received an anonymous tip at the end of November about a pond near Holly Beach that was baited to hunt migratory game birds. Agents went to the area and documented empty corn bags near the pond and corn in the pond on Dec. 15.

Agents then setup surveillance on the pond on the morning of Dec. 17 and observed Herrington and Freeman actively hunting migratory game birds over the baited pond. Agents made contact with the hunters and learned that Herrington was aware of the bait and that Stelly placed the bait.

Agents seized nine migratory game birds and donated them to a local charity.

All migratory game bird baiting cases are filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution in Federal Court.

Agents participating in this case are Lt. Beau Robertson, Sgt. Justin Lowry, Sgt. Michael Hebert, Sgt. Myron Verret, Sgt. Stuart Guillory, Corporal Jeremy Triplett, Senior Agent Micahel Treadway, Senior Agent Dylan Armentor, Agent Chelsea Moudry and Agent Breylan Kemp.