LDWF Agents Cite Two Chauvin Men for Crabbing Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited two Chauvin men in separate cases for allegedly violating commercial crabbing regulations on Aug. 5 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Tue Le, 61, and Tam Le, 59, for tending crab traps during illegal hours.

Agents were on patrol in Bayou Pettit Caillou when they observed Tue Le in a vessel actively tending crab traps around 3:45 a.m. Agents made contact with Tue Le and found him in in possession of about nine dozen crabs.

Later during the same patrol, agents observed Tam Le in a vessel actively tending crab traps at 6 a.m. Agents made contact with Tam Le and found him in possession of about 60 dozen crabs. Tam Le admitted to agents that he started tending the crab traps before legal daylight crabbing hours.

It is illegal to tend crab traps from a half hour after legal sunset until a half hour before legal sunrise.

Agents seized the crabs and returned them to the water.

Tending crab traps during illegal hours brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Agents participating in these cases are Senior Agent Austin Anderson and Senior Agent Troy Autin.