LDWF Agents Cite Two Local Men for Crabbing During Illegal Hours

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged crabbing violations on March 21 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Earnest A. Autin Jr., 67, of Montegut, and Carl A. Plaisance Jr., 34, of Chauvin, for tending crab traps during illegal hours.

Agents were on patrol in Bayou Terrebonne around 5 a.m. on March 21 when they observed a bright light bar from a vessel heading north into Madison Bay. Agents stopped the vessel with Autin Jr. operating and Plaisance Jr. as a passenger and found three boxes of blue crabs and three crab traps on board the vessel.

Tending of crab traps is prohibited from half hour past legal sunset until half hour before legal sunrise. The legal sunrise on March 21 was 6:53 a.m.

Agents seized the three boxes of blue crabs and returned them back to the water.

Tending crab traps during illegal hours brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Agents participating in the case are Corporal Richard Bean and Sgt. David Sanford.