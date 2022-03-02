LDWF Agents Make Closed Season Alligator and DWI Case

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three Thibodaux men for alleged alligator violations on Feb. 23 in Assumption Parish.

Agents cited Mickey P. Sanchez, 55, Joey Bergeron Jr., 21, and Joey Bergeron, 45, for possessing an alligator during a closed season. Sanchez was also cited for failing to comply with bowfin size regulations and intentional concealment of wildlife. Bergeron was also arrested for operating or driving a vessel while under the influence (DWI) and booked into the Assumption Parish Jail.

Agents were on patrol when they received a complaint about an alligator that was shot near a boat launch in Assumption Parish. Agents arrived on scene and located the dead alligator in the back of Sanchez’s truck at the boat launch.

After further inspection, agents found the men in possession of a .22 caliber pistol and rifle. They also found Sanchez in possession of 13 undersized bowfin of which he attempted to throw back in the water during the inspection.

Agents also found empty beer cans and whiskey bottle in the vessel they were in and suspected the operator, Bergeron, was impaired. After conducting a field sobriety test, agents determined that Bergeron was impaired and arrested him for DWI.

Possessing an alligator during a closed season brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Possessing undersized bowfin carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Intentional concealment of wildlife brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

A DWI on the water carries the same penalites as a DWI on the road and brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail for the first offense. A DWI on the water also includes loss of driving and boating privileges.

The men may also face civil restitution totaling $375 for the alligator.

Agents involved in this case are Senior Agent Jeremy Foret and Senior Agent Christopher B. Hebert.