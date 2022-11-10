Louisiana Department of Wildlife of Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Slidell man for allegedly harassing commercial fishermen and aggravated assault with a firearm on Nov. 4.

Agents and Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Elwood A. Matherine Jr., 59, and booked him into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center for aggravated assault with a firearm, destroying legal crab traps or removing contents, and harassment of persons lawfully fishing.

Agents and deputies were alerted about Matherine in Black Bay retrieving crab traps belonging to other fishermen and cutting the corks before throwing the traps back in the water. He was also observed picking up traps and wrapping all the corks inside the traps and throwing the trap overboard. Both acts rendered the gear unserviceable to the crab trap owners.

Three separate crab fishermen approached the vessel to retrieve crab traps when Matherine retrieved a firearm and pointed it at the fishermen attempting to retrieve their property. He also discharged one round in an unknown direction.

Agents and deputies were able to approach the vessel, secure the weapon and place Matherine under arrest.

Aggravated assault carries up to a $10,000 fine and 10 years in jail. Destroying legal crab traps carries up to a $950 fine, 120 days in jail and revocation of commercial crab trap licenses and a vessel monitoring system installed on any vessel the offender is on possessing or processing crabs for a period of one year. Harassment of persons lawfully fishing carries up to a $350 fine.

Agents participating in the case are Corporal Austin Landry and Senior Agent Shea Schexnaydre. Deputies participating in the case are Capt. Gerald Cormier, Capt. Corey Picquet, Sgt. Jonathan Camneter and Deputy Arthur Reddick.