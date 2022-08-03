LDWF arrested four men for DWI on the water

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested four subjects for alleged operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) in Lower St. Martin Parish on July 29 and 30. Agents arrested Jason Aucoin, 43, of Pierre Part, Michael Myers, 43, of St. Mary, Alvin Breaux, 35, of Pierre Part, and Christian Guitrau, 28, of Pierre Part, for DWI on the water.

Agents on patrol on July 29 made contact with Aucoin on the Intracoastal Waterway. On July 30, agents made contact with Breaux and Guitrau on the Belle River and Myers on Bayou Magazille. Agents found all four men to be impaired while operating a vessel and arrested them for DWI.

All four men were booked into the Lower St. Martin Parish Jail. The penalties for DWI are the same as driving a vehicle. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case.

DWI brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Agents participating in these DWI cases are Sgt. Gerald Sander and Corporal Jeremy Foret.