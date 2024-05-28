Level II and Endangered/Missing Child Advisory

Laplace – Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office for 8-month-old Phil Baker. Baker was last seen on Tuesday May 28, 2024 around 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Belle Pointe Blvd and US 61 in Laplace, La. when he was abducted by Donnell Hyams.

Phil Baker is an eight-month-old biracial male with black hair and blue eyes. He weighs approximately 19 pounds and is 27 inches tall. He has a birthmark on the back of his right shin. His clothing description is unknown.

Donnell Hyams is a suspect and is wanted for questioning in a domestic violence incident, which occurred at the time of the abduction. Donnell Hyamsis a 40-year-old black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 6’4” and weighs about 222 pounds. He is believed to be driving a blue older model Hyundai Sonata. No plate has been identified on the vehicle. The vehicle has one chrome rim on the rear passenger side and one black rim on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donnell Hyams or Phil Baker should immediately contact the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office at504-494-3840 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.