Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory: 19-month-old child taken by non-custodial mother

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory, on behalf of the Crowley Police Department, for a 19-month old that was reported missing from the Department of Children and Family Services office located at 600 N. Avenue G., Crowley, LA. Liam was taken by his non-custodial mother, Savannah James, white female, approximately 100 pounds, dark brown hair, brown eyes.

Liam James, is a 19-month old, white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds. Last seen wearing a blue shirt, plaid shorts, blue sandals, and a bandana baby bib.

Savannah was last seen driving a 2003 Silver Dodge Caravan, Louisiana license 831CPW.

Anyone having any information, as to the whereabouts of Liam James, should immediately contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or call 911.